AhaBot Overcome Obstacles Together What It Does AhaBot helps your team members help eachother. By asking questions about each team members' obstacles, Ahabot helps each person make more informed decisions and brings greater empathy and efficiency to the whole team. How It Works AhaBot periodically asks individuals for the greatest obstacles they're facing. It then distributes those obstacles to others. As helpful thoughts roll in, AhaBot relays them to the individual in need. What People Say "AhaBot helped me overcome two big challenges this week, not to mention I loved having insight into the challenges others are facing." - Matt P. Why build this? We wanted to build a seamless way to integrate into MindSumo's clients' workflow and help them identify their obstacles and crowdsourcing needs. When we tried the bot ourselves, we absolutely loved the experience and were able to empathize with one another and share our often incredible thoughts on others' obstacles. So, naturally, we wanted to share this with our friends and the World.